Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $389,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $106,621.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $741,941.20. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. This represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Arete downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
