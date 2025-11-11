Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Down 23.2% – Time to Sell?

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares were down 23.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 492. Approximately 3,702,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 672% from the average daily volume of 479,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFG. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 920.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group Trading Down 24.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 664.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 792.47. The company has a market cap of £437.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Steve Murrells acquired 12,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, with a total value of £79,402.91. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.