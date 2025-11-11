Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.15. The company has a market cap of $201.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

