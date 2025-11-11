Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.3750.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $591,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,402.17. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $1,707,292 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $299,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,356,000 after buying an additional 3,494,741 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,217 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 129.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,891 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

