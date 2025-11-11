American States Water Company $AWR Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in American States Water were worth $18,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64. American States Water Company has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.The business had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 59.47%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.50.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

