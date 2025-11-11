Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH is Mayport LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $43,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 230,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 139.2% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 77,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1888 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

