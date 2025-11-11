Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) & Disaboom (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Critical Analysis

Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) and Disaboom (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solana and Disaboom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solana 1 0 0 0 1.00 Disaboom 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Solana has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Disaboom has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

18.6% of Solana shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Solana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solana and Disaboom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solana -7,215.25% -699.93% -415.24% Disaboom -3.05% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solana and Disaboom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solana $520,000.00 11.17 -$11.74 million ($1,976.28) 0.00 Disaboom $890,000.00 0.78 -$170,000.00 N/A N/A

Disaboom has higher revenue and earnings than Solana.

About Solana

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Disaboom

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

