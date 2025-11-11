PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,341 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF $FCG

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

