PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,510 VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 889.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $168.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
