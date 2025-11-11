PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,510 VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 889.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $168.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.