MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,861.25.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,128.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,297.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,375.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

