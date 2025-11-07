TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Steven Spoto Sells 1,000 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) VP Steven Spoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,100.55. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Spoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, August 12th, Steven Spoto sold 3,484 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $162,284.72.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 55.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,310,000 after buying an additional 756,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,763,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,439,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,533,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.