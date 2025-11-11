Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Dover were worth $22,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 51.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 1,005.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Dover from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

