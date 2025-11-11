Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $1,719,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,024,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 612,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.3%

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -98.77%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.