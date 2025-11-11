Mayport LLC Sells 7,303 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Mayport LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHV opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.51.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
