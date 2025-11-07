Nvwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 275.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.67.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $396.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

