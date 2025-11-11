Nwam LLC Buys 472 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 66,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.57.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

