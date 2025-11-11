Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $3.23 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 146,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 53,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

SCHF stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

