Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $613,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Marriott International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $1,866,746.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,440. The trade was a 37.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.06 and its 200 day moving average is $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.40.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

