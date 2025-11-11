Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises 7.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $28,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

