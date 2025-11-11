Weil Company Inc. Sells 76,432 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Weil Company Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,432 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,797.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,323,000 after buying an additional 1,403,121 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,237 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $68,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.