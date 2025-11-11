O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,477.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234,436 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $118,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,205 shares of company stock worth $9,423,501. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

