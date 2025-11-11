Pony AI (PONY) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pony AI to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pony AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 1 0 7 1 2.89 Pony AI Competitors 132 579 1005 66 2.56

Pony AI currently has a consensus price target of $20.42, suggesting a potential upside of 41.31%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $75.03 million -$274.12 million -11.56 Pony AI Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 4.83

This table compares Pony AI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pony AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI. Pony AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Pony AI Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Summary

Pony AI rivals beat Pony AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pony AI Company Profile

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

