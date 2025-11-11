Nwam LLC Sells 9,740 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $1,369,188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,903,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,042,000 after buying an additional 2,129,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

