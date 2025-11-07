Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Bradley Minor Sells 3,095 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CMO Bradley Minor sold 3,095 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $178,921.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,233.13. The trade was a 29.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Etsy Stock Down 5.9%
Shares of ETSY opened at $56.74 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.83 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Arete Research raised shares of Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Etsy
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.