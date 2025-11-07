Nvwm LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Nvwm LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

