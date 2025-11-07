Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 140,488 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 140,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $171,395.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,007,122 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,688.84. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $65,886.92.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,499.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27.

On Friday, October 31st, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $125,059.48.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $409,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOWL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

