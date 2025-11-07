BTIG Research Increases Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) Price Target to $24.00

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Carlsmed in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Carlsmed Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CARL opened at $11.89 on Friday. Carlsmed has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. Carlsmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Carlsmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Carlsmed during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Carlsmed in the third quarter worth about $736,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlsmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Carlsmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,343,000.

Carlsmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond. We are focused on becoming the standard of care for spine fusion surgery. The aprevo Technology Platform consists of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled software solutions, and interbody implants that we custom design for each patient’s unique pathology and vertebral bone topography, and single-use surgical instruments (the “aprevo Technology Platform”).

See Also

