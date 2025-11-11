CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$81.49 and last traded at C$81.49, with a volume of 386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.30.

CCL Industries Trading Up 6.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.47.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

