Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.270-7.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.96. 1,686,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,578. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.20). Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 213.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 140.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amdocs by 7,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

