Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Critical Review

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Ashtead Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $727.48 million 2.46 $29.96 million $0.12 84.13 Ashtead Group $10.79 billion 2.53 $1.51 billion $13.65 19.00

Dividends

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. Ashtead Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $5.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. LegalZoom.com pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ashtead Group pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com 3.05% 9.91% 3.35% Ashtead Group 13.68% 20.89% 7.26%

Risk and Volatility

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and Ashtead Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 1 5 3 0 2.22 Ashtead Group 2 2 2 0 2.00

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Ashtead Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats LegalZoom.com on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

