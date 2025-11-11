Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.4140, with a volume of 188095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.