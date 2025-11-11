Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Amdocs updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.270-7.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,578. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. Wall Street Zen lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,867,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,324,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,804,000 after acquiring an additional 76,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,221,000 after acquiring an additional 132,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 517,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 380,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after acquiring an additional 215,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

