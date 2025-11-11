Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Microvision had a negative net margin of 3,470.59% and a negative return on equity of 146.46%.

Microvision Price Performance

NASDAQ MVIS remained flat at $1.07 on Tuesday. 5,808,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,577. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Microvision has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microvision by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,830,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,693 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microvision during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Microvision by 305.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 264,234 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microvision by 148.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 251,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Microvision by 65.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Microvision in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvision in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microvision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

