Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $12.69. Ambu A/S shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 10.00%.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.