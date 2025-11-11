iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.96 and last traded at $81.8950, with a volume of 511304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

