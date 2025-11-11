NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Zacks reports. NexGel had a negative return on equity of 49.37% and a negative net margin of 25.02%.

NexGel Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXGL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 142,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.57. NexGel has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NexGel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NexGel currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NexGel Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Read More

