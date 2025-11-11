TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

THS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.25.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,580. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $840.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.53 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 430.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

