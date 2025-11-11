Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $153.12 and last traded at $153.0740. 104,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 124,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Securities set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 52.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.