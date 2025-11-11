Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.25. Integra Resources shares last traded at $3.0050, with a volume of 1,792,157 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Integra Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $513.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

