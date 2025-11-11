Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $60.9080. 262,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 724,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APGE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Apogee Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 11.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,785 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $593,929.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 282,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,180.56. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,620 shares of company stock valued at $900,504. Company insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.