SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,304,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,246,378 shares.The stock last traded at $8.1350 and had previously closed at $7.63.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SFL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SFL
Institutional Trading of SFL
SFL Trading Up 9.9%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. SFL had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.
SFL Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SFL
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- SoftBank Exits NVIDIA—So What? Analysts Still See More Upside
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Barrick’s Golden Quarter: Boosts Buyback and Dividend
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nebius Partners With Meta—AI Growth Could Send Stock to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.