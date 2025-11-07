OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $32.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

