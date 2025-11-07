First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.50. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNWB. Zacks Research cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. On average, analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 334,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

