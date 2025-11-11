Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Forecast for LLY Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn $32.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $31.65. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2028 earnings at $48.09 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $54.00 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $965.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $804.63 and its 200-day moving average is $775.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $981.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.