PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 5.5% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 58.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $378.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $403.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.