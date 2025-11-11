Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DIS opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.15. The company has a market cap of $201.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.