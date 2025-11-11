Nwam LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

