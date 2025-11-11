Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stake Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

