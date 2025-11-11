Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Posts Earnings Results

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fonar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Fonar Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Fonar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FONR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fonar in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fonar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fonar

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fonar stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fonar worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

