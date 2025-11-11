ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of RB Global, Inc. $RBA

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $36,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in RB Global by 348.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 42.9% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

